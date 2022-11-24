IOL Chemicals secures patent for invention related to preparation of Sartan drugs

JUST IN
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has received patent from Controller of Patent, Indian Patent Office, Government of India for invention titled 'An improved safe process for the preparation of Sartan drugs of Formula I'.

Valsartan, Losartan, Irbesartan, Olmesartan, Candesartan and other Sartan drugs are a class of medicines known as angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARBs) used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure.

