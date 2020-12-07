Biocon Ltd sees good buying

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 450.7, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.84% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 58.22% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 450.7, up 1.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 13331.2. The Sensex is at 45320.13, up 0.53%. Biocon Ltd has risen around 8.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12353.6, up 1.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 49.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 452.5, up 1.61% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 55.84% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 58.22% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 155.86 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)