United Breweries Ltd spurts 1.2%, gains for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1104.8, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.71% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.76% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1104.8, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 13331.2. The Sensex is at 45320.13, up 0.53%. United Breweries Ltd has risen around 13.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32356.75, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1108.9, up 1.26% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is down 9.71% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.76% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)