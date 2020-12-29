Biocon, Titan Company, TVS Motor in spotlight

Biocon announced the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US. Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, is an immunosuppressant used in the treatment of organ transplant patients, which reduces the body's ability to reject a transplanted organ. It has been particularly effective in treating patients of renal transplant for more than two decades.

The Board of Directors of HDFC Bank has recommended the appointment of the Part-Time Chairperson of the Bank and has submitted its recommendation to the Reserve Bank of India for approval. The tenure of the existing Part-Time Chairperson of the Bank, Mrs. Shyamala Gopinath, shall end at the close of business hours of January 1, 2021, pursuant to the tenure approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

Titan Company intimated that the authorised Committee of the Board of the Company has given its approval to provide corporate guarantees aggregating to Rs. 906 crore to various banks on behalf of Titan Commodity Trading, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

TVS Motor Company introduced the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with Bluetooth enabled TVS SmartXonnect in Bangladesh. This is the first-of-its-kind two-wheeler connected cluster technology in the country.

The Great Eastern Shipping Company delivered its 2000 built Suezmax Crude Carrier Jag Lateef to the buyers. The vessel was contracted for sale in November 2020.

AU Small Finance Bank announced its partnership with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, one of the top Private Life Insurance companies to offer customised, need and goal-based Life Insurance solution.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)