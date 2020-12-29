Biocon, Titan Company, TVS Motor in spotlight

Biocon announced the launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US. Tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, is an immunosuppressant used in the treatment of organ transplant patients, which reduces the body's ability to reject a transplanted organ. It has been particularly effective in treating patients of renal transplant for more than two decades.
The Board of Directors of HDFC Bank has recommended the appointment of the Part-Time Chairperson of the Bank and has submitted its recommendation to the Reserve Bank of India for approval. The tenure of the existing Part-Time Chairperson of the Bank, Mrs. Shyamala Gopinath, shall end at the close of business hours of January 1, 2021, pursuant to the tenure approved by the Reserve Bank of India.
Titan Company intimated that the authorised Committee of the Board of the Company has given its approval to provide corporate guarantees aggregating to Rs. 906 crore to various banks on behalf of Titan Commodity Trading, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
TVS Motor Company introduced the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V with Bluetooth enabled TVS SmartXonnect in Bangladesh. This is the first-of-its-kind two-wheeler connected cluster technology in the country.
The Great Eastern Shipping Company delivered its 2000 built Suezmax Crude Carrier Jag Lateef to the buyers. The vessel was contracted for sale in November 2020.
AU Small Finance Bank announced its partnership with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, one of the top Private Life Insurance companies to offer customised, need and goal-based Life Insurance solution.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU