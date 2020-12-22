Tata Motors, Lupin, Thermax in focus

Tata Motors announced that there will be a price increase across its commercial vehicle range, effective 1 January 2021. The steady rise in material and other input costs, impact of forex and transition to BS6 norms, have cumulatively escalated the cost of manufacturing vehicles.

Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Rufinamide Oral Suspension, 40 mg/ml, from the United States Food and Drug Administration, to market a generic equivalent of Banzel Oral Suspension, 40 mg/ml, of Eisai Inc.

Thermax said that the company has acquired remaining 24% stake in First Energy Private Limited (FEPL), an alternative energy solution company, effective December 21, 2020. Accordingly, the equity shareholding of the Company in FEPL stands increased from 76% to 100%.

Shares of Wendt (India) will be in focus. Carborundum Universal and Wendt GmBH propose to sell up to an aggregate of 94,704 equity shares of Wendt (India) (representing 4.74% of the total issued and paid-up Equity Share capital) on December 22, 2020 and on December 23, 2020. The floor price for the sale shall be Rs 2,200 per share.

NIIT said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 24 December 2020, to consider proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.

