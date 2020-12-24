Mrs Bectors, ACC, Tata Communications in focus

Shares of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities will debut on the bourses today, 24 December 2020. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 288 per share.

ACC has approved the renewal of the existing Technology and Know-How Agreement ('TKH Agreement') with Holcim Technology ('HTL') under which the Company pays TKH fees @1% of net sales each year, to HTL, for a period of 2 years with effect from 1 January 2021, i.e., on the same terms of the existing TKH Agreement.

Tata Communications has acquired majority equity stake of 58.1% in Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis), a France-headquartered embedded-SIM (eSIM) technology provider. Oasis develops and provides advanced technologies and personalised services to enable the deployment of eSIM and SIM technologies.

AU Small Finance Bank announced the launch of its new Mobile Banking App and NetBanking Portal. Aimed at providing a superior and comprehensive digital experience to customers, the new platforms will offer over 100 services that cater to not only regular banking needs but also daily lifestyle requirements such as ticket booking, bill payments, tax payments, shopping offers and much more.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects received work order of Rs 301.20 crore for execution of work of 4 Laning of Itanagar to Banderdewa section of NH-415 on EPC mode in Arunachal Pradesh.

