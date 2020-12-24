Mrs Bectors, ACC, Tata Communications in focus

-
ALSO READ
AU Small Finance Bank launches new mobile banking app and netbanking portal
AU Small Finance Bank allots 4412 equity shares under ESOP
AU Small Finance Bank allots 1.71 lakh equity shares under ESOP
AU Small Finance Bank allots 41,085 equity shares under ESOP
AU Small Finance Bank allots 35,567 equity shares under ESOP
-
Shares of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities will debut on the bourses today, 24 December 2020. The final issue price has been fixed at Rs 288 per share.
ACC has approved the renewal of the existing Technology and Know-How Agreement ('TKH Agreement') with Holcim Technology ('HTL') under which the Company pays TKH fees @1% of net sales each year, to HTL, for a period of 2 years with effect from 1 January 2021, i.e., on the same terms of the existing TKH Agreement.
Tata Communications has acquired majority equity stake of 58.1% in Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis), a France-headquartered embedded-SIM (eSIM) technology provider. Oasis develops and provides advanced technologies and personalised services to enable the deployment of eSIM and SIM technologies.
AU Small Finance Bank announced the launch of its new Mobile Banking App and NetBanking Portal. Aimed at providing a superior and comprehensive digital experience to customers, the new platforms will offer over 100 services that cater to not only regular banking needs but also daily lifestyle requirements such as ticket booking, bill payments, tax payments, shopping offers and much more.
ARSS Infrastructure Projects received work order of Rs 301.20 crore for execution of work of 4 Laning of Itanagar to Banderdewa section of NH-415 on EPC mode in Arunachal Pradesh.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU