Bajaj Auto, Wipro, Infosys may be in action

Bajaj Auto announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Maharashtra to set up a manufacturing facility on a proposed investment of Rs 650 crore in Chakan, Maharashtra. The facility is expected to commence production in 2023. This facility will be utilised for manufacturing high end KTM, Husqvarna and Triumph motorcycles as well as for electric vehicles starting with Chetak.

Wipro announced a significant strategic digital and IT partnership deal with METRO AG, the leading global wholesale company that is redefining the food service distribution industry. Wipro said that its share buyback offer will open on 29 December and close on 11 January 2021.

Infosys and Daimler AG announced a long-term strategic partnership for a technology-driven IT infrastructure transformation. After the receipt of all regulatory approvals, Daimler AG will transform its IT operating model and infrastructure landscape across workplace services, service desk, data center, networks and SAP Basis together with Infosys. The collaboration will empower Daimler to strengthen its IT capabilities, and Infosys, its automotive expertise.

Shares of Jubilant FoodWorks will be in focus after its Domino's Pizza franchise introduced The Unthinkable Pizza, India's first plant protein based product. The Pizza would be available at all Domino's restaurants across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bangalore.

Forbes & Company said its board of directors has approved entering into Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GPX India (GPX) and Equinix India (Equinix) (upon Equinix exercising its right of substitution/step in) for sale of approximately 3.804 acres of land at Chandivali for a consideration of Rs 200 crore.

Aster DM Healthcare and Cayman Islands Government announced an agreement making the Cayman Islands Aster's clinical excellence hub for the Western hemisphere, serving the Caribbean Region, North America, Canada, Latin & South America. The agreement will see Aster initially develop around 150-bed comprehensive, tertiary and quaternary care hospital, with an opportunity to expand in the future based on need, alongside an assisted living facility and healthcare university in the long-term.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)