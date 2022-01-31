Birla Cellulose aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040

-
Birla Cellulose, the pulp and fibre business of Grasim Industries today announced its goal to bring down its net carbon emissions to zero across all its operations by 2040, with a possibility to reach it earlier by 2035. This is the most ambitious target set by any company in the Man-made cellulosic fibre (MMCF) industry globally.
The company also targets to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity to half by 2030 from the baseline of 2019.
Birla Cellulose's commitment to carbon neutrality and GHG reductions includes scope 1, scope 2, scope 3 emissions, and the carbon sequestration in managed forests and are derived using science-based methods.
Birla Cellulose's net-zero announcement aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 7 & 13 on climate change and affordable and clean energy.
The roadmap would include increased use of renewable energy in its processes, investment in innovative low emission technologies, net positive carbon sequestration in its managed forests, and a sharp focus on circular fashion.
Currently, around 40% of the energy for the global operations of Birla Cellulose comes from renewable sources. In addition to this, in an assessment carried by E&Y in 2019, the carbon sequestered in its directly managed forests exceeded the entire scope 1 and scope 2 emissions from global sites during the year.
