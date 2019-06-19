JUST IN
Birlasoft allots 5.72 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

Birlasoft has allotted 5,72,845 equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- each to the eligible Employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the 'Special Purpose Birlasoft Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2019'.

These shares shall rank pari- passu with the existing equity shares of the Company in all respects.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 54,94,33,306/- divided into 27,47,16,653 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

