JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Blue Star bags order worth Rs 252 cr from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation

L&T Constructions wins orders worth in Sri Lanka and India
Business Standard

Jubilant FoodWorks appoints director

Capital Market 

With effect from 21 June 2019

Jubilant FoodWorks has appointed Deepa Misra Harris (DIN: 00064912) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from 21 June 2019 for a period of five years, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 15:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU