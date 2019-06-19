Jubilant FoodWorks appoints director

-
With effect from 21 June 2019Jubilant FoodWorks has appointed Deepa Misra Harris (DIN: 00064912) as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from 21 June 2019 for a period of five years, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
