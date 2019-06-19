L&T Constructions wins orders worth in Sri Lanka and India

The Construction arm of has secured orders from prestigious clients in and from within

Water and Effluent Treatment:

An order has been bagged from the for the execution of the Kundasale Haragama water supply project in Sri Lanka's district.

Funded by Exim Bank of and and envisaged to provide drinking water to approximately 3.3 lakh people, the project scope includes design, construction, commissioning and 0&M of an intake structure, 55 MLD water treatment plant, 73 km of transmission mains, 19 Service Reservoirs of total capacity 16.2 ML, 9 Pump Houses, 280 Kms. distribution mains and associated electrical, mechanical & instrumentation works.

The project also involves including measurement of input & output water quantity through suitable & other instrumentation works.

The order is in sync with the business's strategy to expand into select SAARC and other international markets.

GeoStructure: The business has secured an order from BPCL for ground improvement of tank foundation area, using stone columns of 800mm dia and around 1.6 lakh RM, at Krishnapatnam,

The business has secured another order from CMRL for construction of balance works of cut and cover section in the Phase 1 extension works.

Various add-on orders have been secured across different businesses for some of their existing projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)