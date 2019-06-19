L&T Constructions wins orders worth in Sri Lanka and India

-
ALSO READ
L&T wins water supply project contract in Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka imposes daily 4-hour power cuts due to dry weather
Sri Lanka seeks divine help to end power crisis
Security, operations of Hambantota port under control of Sri Lanka: PM Wickremesinghe
India, Sri Lanka agree for greater defence cooperation
-
The Construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients in Sri Lanka and from within India.
Water and Effluent Treatment:
An EPC order has been bagged from the National Water Supply Et Drainage Board for the execution of the Kundasale Haragama water supply project in Sri Lanka's Kandy district.
Funded by Exim Bank of India and Bank of Ceylon and envisaged to provide drinking water to approximately 3.3 lakh people, the project scope includes design, construction, commissioning and 0&M of an intake structure, 55 MLD water treatment plant, 73 km of transmission mains, 19 Service Reservoirs of total capacity 16.2 ML, 9 Pump Houses, 280 Kms. distribution mains and associated electrical, mechanical & instrumentation works.
The project also involves automation including measurement of input & output water quantity through suitable SCADA & other instrumentation works.
The order is in sync with the business's strategy to expand into select SAARC and other international markets.
GeoStructure: The business has secured an order from BPCL for ground improvement of tank foundation area, using stone columns of 800mm dia and around 1.6 lakh RM, at Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
The business has secured another order from CMRL for construction of balance works of cut and cover section in the Phase 1 extension works.
Various add-on orders have been secured across different businesses for some of their existing projects.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU