Blue Star bags order worth Rs 252 cr from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation

Blue Star announced that Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) has issued a Letter of Intent dated 18 June 2019 to the Company for Design, manufacture, Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Tunnel Ventilation and Air Conditioning System approximately valued at Rs 253 crore, subject to the definitive agreements to be executed between the Company and MMRCL.
