Board of Integra Telecommunication & Software approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 19 June 2019The board of Integra Telecommunication & Software at its meeting held on 19 June 2019 has approved the following -
1. Appointment of the following persons on the Board of the Company as Additional Directors:
i. Ramaswamy Narayan Iyer
ii. Jeet Rajen Shah
iii. Anagaha Mahesh Bhoir
2. Resignation of Rashmee Agarwal from the office of Managing Director of the Company.
3. Resignation of Nikhil Agarwal from the office of Director of the Company.
4.Resignation of Chimman Lal Agarwal from the office of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company.
5. Resignation of Jibachh Jha from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
