Board of Integra Telecommunication & Software approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 19 June 2019

The board of Integra Telecommunication & Software at its meeting held on 19 June 2019 has approved the following -

1. Appointment of the following persons on the Board of the Company as Additional Directors:

i. Ramaswamy Narayan Iyer

ii. Jeet Rajen Shah

iii. Anagaha Mahesh Bhoir

2. Resignation of from the office of Managing

3. Resignation of from the office of

4.Resignation of from the office of of the Company.

5. Resignation of from the post of of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)