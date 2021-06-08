Birlasoft partners with Regulativ.ai

To co-develop new AI/ML-based cyber-regulatory reporting platformBirlasoft has partnered with Regulativ.ai, to co-develop a new AI/ML-based cyber-regulatory reporting platform.
Digital transformation has unleashed a high volume of cyber threats, making cybersecurity and compliance a top priority for CXOs, and making it critical for businesses to ensure their cyber-regulatory compliance roadmap is in place. In alignment with Birlasoft's strategy to ensure customers realize utmost value from their digital transformation initiatives, the co-developed platform will help regulated enterprises gain a deeper understanding of their cyber regulatory compliance risks and provide them with actionable reports to mitigate risks and ensure compliance.
Birlasoft believes that the Regulativ.ai platform fits well with the company's focus to grow the banking, financial services, and insurance segments, where cybersecurity is a key focus. In addition, as organizations across other regulated industries accelerate their digital transformation, cybersecurity becomes fundamental for future business resiliency.
