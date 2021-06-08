TCS to become new title partner for London Marathon from 2022

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it will become the title partner of the London Marathon from 2022, following this year's race on October 3.

Building on its success as the technology partner since 2016, TCS will continue to partner with the London Marathon in the innovative use of technology to further enhance the marathon experience and promote a healthy lifestyle.

This includes further enriching and personalising experiences for all participants, spectators and sponsors by harnessing the power of data, making the event even more accessible and inclusive, building the connections that unite communities, amplifying fundraising and inspiring healthy activity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)