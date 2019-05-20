Bliss GVS Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.11 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 44.20% in the December 2018 quarter
Bliss GVS Pharma standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the December 2018 quarter
Bliss GVS Pharma rises after board approves raising FPI limit
Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit declines 91.65% in the March 2019 quarter
Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 243.26% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 45.91% to Rs 244.05 croreNet profit of Bliss GVS Pharma reported to Rs 18.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 14.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.91% to Rs 244.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 167.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 110.44% to Rs 123.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.26% to Rs 898.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 814.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales244.05167.26 46 898.25814.64 10 OPM %13.0922.44 -17.5524.20 - PBDT33.8037.63 -10 190.86200.87 -5 PBT31.6032.76 -4 181.91179.49 1 NP18.11-14.32 LP 123.7258.79 110
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU