Hindusthan National Glass & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 50.27 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.92% to Rs 634.33 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 50.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 75.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.92% to Rs 634.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 537.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 172.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 294.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.71% to Rs 2403.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1927.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

634.33537.942403.521927.347.704.915.665.68-11.14-40.57-109.35-137.22-50.27-79.04-267.88-298.15-50.27-75.40-172.96-294.51

