Kumar Food Industries standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 17.16% to Rs 62.17 crore

Net profit of Kumar Food Industries rose 166.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.16% to Rs 62.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 362.07% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 169.62% to Rs 278.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales62.1775.05 -17 278.68103.36 170 OPM %0.32-10.01 -1.64-0.16 - PBDT0.650.31 110 3.697.50 -51 PBT0.580.08 625 3.387.23 -53 NP0.400.15 167 1.340.29 362

First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 14:19 IST

