Kumar Food Industries standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 17.16% to Rs 62.17 crore

Net profit of rose 166.67% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.16% to Rs 62.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 362.07% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 169.62% to Rs 278.68 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 103.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

62.1775.05278.68103.360.32-10.011.64-0.160.650.313.697.500.580.083.387.230.400.151.340.29

