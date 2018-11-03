JUST IN
Business Standard

Bliss GVS Pharma standalone net profit rises 93.94% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 63.41% to Rs 117.41 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 93.94% to Rs 31.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 63.41% to Rs 117.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 71.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales117.4171.85 63 OPM %23.5229.56 -PBDT50.7125.40 100 PBT49.2024.36 102 NP31.0516.01 94

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 15:07 IST

