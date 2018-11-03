Reliance Naval & Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 363.13 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.18% to Rs 57.32 croreNet Loss of Reliance Naval & Engineering reported to Rs 363.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 150.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 31.18% to Rs 57.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 83.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales57.3283.29 -31 OPM %-7.385.25 -PBDT-311.08-154.69 -101 PBT-363.13-204.57 -78 NP-363.13-150.67 -141
