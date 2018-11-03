TCNS Clothing Co. standalone net profit rises 64.20% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 20.27% to Rs 320.50 croreNet profit of TCNS Clothing Co. rose 64.20% to Rs 41.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 20.27% to Rs 320.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 266.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales320.50266.48 20 OPM %17.7815.81 -PBDT58.8644.40 33 PBT53.5840.56 32 NP41.2325.11 64
