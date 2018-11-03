JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Equitas Holdings approves change in company secretary
Business Standard

TCNS Clothing Co. standalone net profit rises 64.20% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.27% to Rs 320.50 crore

Net profit of TCNS Clothing Co. rose 64.20% to Rs 41.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 25.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 20.27% to Rs 320.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 266.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales320.50266.48 20 OPM %17.7815.81 -PBDT58.8644.40 33 PBT53.5840.56 32 NP41.2325.11 64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements