JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Equitas Holdings approves change in company secretary
Business Standard

Entertainment Network (India) standalone net profit rises 50.25% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.29% to Rs 121.63 crore

Net profit of Entertainment Network (India) rose 50.25% to Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 121.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 124.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales121.63124.48 -2 OPM %22.4822.85 -PBDT29.5529.26 1 PBT12.9813.39 -3 NP8.945.95 50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements