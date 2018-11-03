Lux Industries standalone net profit rises 60.44% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Board of Equitas Holdings approves change in company secretary
Capital Market 

Sales rise 31.27% to Rs 274.56 crore

Net profit of Lux Industries rose 60.44% to Rs 21.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 31.27% to Rs 274.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 209.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales274.56209.16 31 OPM %15.7513.70 -PBDT37.1022.93 62 PBT34.3120.58 67 NP21.3713.32 60

