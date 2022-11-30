BLS International spurts on setting record date for bonus issue

BLS International Services surged 7.20% to Rs 373.55 after the company fixed Saturday, 10 December 2022, as the record date for the proposed 1:1 bonus share issue.

The company will issue one bonus equity shares of Re 1 each for one existing equity share of Re 1 each. The bonus issue is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing extra-ordinary general meeting to be held on 2 December 2022.

BLS International Services is a tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens. The company is a preferred partner for Embassies and Governments across the world for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services. It also provides citizen services to state and provincial governments across Asia, Africa, Europe, South America, North America & Middle East.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of BLS International Services rose 83.36% to Rs 50.37 crore on 87.36% increase in net sales to Rs 356.84 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.

