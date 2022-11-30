Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 37.9 points or 1.07% at 3570.21 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, DLF Ltd (up 2.03%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.86%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.05%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.02%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.39%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.39%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.35%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.06%).

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.66%), turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 47.73 or 0.08% at 62729.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 24.75 points or 0.13% at 18642.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.38 points or 0.41% at 29461.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.92 points or 0.41% at 9112.43.

On BSE,1871 shares were trading in green, 878 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

