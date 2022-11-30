Mphasis Ltd Slips 0.96%

Mphasis Ltd has added 0.54% over last one month compared to 4.25% gain in S&P BSE Tech index and 3.34% rise in the SENSEX

Mphasis Ltd fell 0.96% today to trade at Rs 1989.5. The S&P BSE Tech index is down 0.38% to quote at 14173.52. The index is up 4.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tanla Platforms Ltd decreased 0.88% and Tata Communications Ltd lost 0.82% on the day. The S&P BSE Tech index went down 7.76 % over last one year compared to the 10.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mphasis Ltd has added 0.54% over last one month compared to 4.25% gain in S&P BSE Tech index and 3.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1386 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25635 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3476.6 on 03 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1898.1 on 22 Nov 2022.

