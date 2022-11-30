Basic materials shares edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Commodities index rising 45.25 points or 0.81% at 5649.93 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Deccan Cements Ltd (up 5.69%), Tanfac Industries Ltd (up 4.34%),Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 3.75%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.34%),Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 3.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 3.17%), Star Cement Ltd (up 2.78%), Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (up 2.75%), Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd (up 2.63%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.49%).

On the other hand, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (down 1.79%), Anjani Portland Cement Ltd (down 1.52%), and Everest Industries Ltd (down 1.48%) moved lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 47.73 or 0.08% at 62729.57.

The Nifty 50 index was up 24.75 points or 0.13% at 18642.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 120.38 points or 0.41% at 29461.59.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.92 points or 0.41% at 9112.43.

On BSE,1871 shares were trading in green, 878 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

