BLS's subsidiary, Starfin empanelled as National Business Correspondent for Bank of Baroda

The subsidiary of BLS International, Starfin India wins contract with Bank of Baroda to support the financial inclusion mission of Govt of India.
Under the contract, the company is the official National Business Correspondent (BC) to deliver last mile banking services in rural and urban areas across India.
Effective immediately, Starfin will start basic banking services like, enrolment of customers, debit cards, balance enquiry, statement of accounts, pass book printing, money deposit, and bills/utilities payment services to account holders across India.
BLS International's subsidiary, Starfin is already empanelled as the National Business Correspondent for State Bank of India; Corporate Business Correspondent for Uttarakhand Gramin Bank; and Microfinance Agency for Punjab National Bank.
