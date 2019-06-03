Blue Cloud Softech Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 91.18% to Rs 0.03 croreNet loss of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 91.18% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.60% to Rs 0.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.030.34 -91 0.981.25 -22 OPM %02.94 -6.126.40 - PBDT00.01 -100 0.060.08 -25 PBT00.01 -100 0.040.06 -33 NP-0.020.02 PL 0.020.05 -60
