Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 42.38% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.76% to Rs 2.64 croreNet profit of Mangal Credit & Fincorp rose 42.38% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.76% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.67% to Rs 5.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.56% to Rs 8.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.642.45 8 8.479.47 -11 OPM %87.8886.12 -81.3585.32 - PBDT2.861.96 46 7.726.47 19 PBT2.821.90 48 7.556.26 21 NP2.151.51 42 5.714.58 25
