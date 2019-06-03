Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 42.38% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.76% to Rs 2.64 crore

Net profit of rose 42.38% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.76% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.67% to Rs 5.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.56% to Rs 8.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

