Pioneer Investcorp standalone net profit rises 54.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 400.61% to Rs 8.21 croreNet profit of Pioneer Investcorp rose 54.67% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 400.61% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.92% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.25% to Rs 32.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.211.64 401 32.3327.81 16 OPM %29.48-206.10 -26.763.13 - PBDT0.810.33 145 2.151.81 19 PBT0.690.15 360 1.751.38 27 NP1.160.75 55 1.851.53 21
