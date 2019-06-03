Pioneer Investcorp standalone net profit rises 54.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 400.61% to Rs 8.21 crore

Net profit of rose 54.67% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 400.61% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.92% to Rs 1.85 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.25% to Rs 32.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

8.211.6432.3327.8129.48-206.1026.763.130.810.332.151.810.690.151.751.381.160.751.851.53

