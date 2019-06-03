Sharda Ispat standalone net profit rises 222.37% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 69.63% to Rs 42.34 crore

Net profit of Sharda Ispat rose 222.37% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 69.63% to Rs 42.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.72% to Rs 6.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.58% to Rs 114.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 86.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales42.3424.96 70 114.1786.77 32 OPM %7.685.21 -7.847.50 - PBDT3.291.32 149 9.556.48 47 PBT3.231.25 158 9.286.22 49 NP2.450.76 222 6.774.11 65

