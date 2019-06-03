Sharda Ispat standalone net profit rises 222.37% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 69.63% to Rs 42.34 crore

Net profit of Ispat rose 222.37% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 69.63% to Rs 42.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.72% to Rs 6.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.58% to Rs 114.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 86.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

