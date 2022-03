Blue Star announces resignation of Group CFO

On 09 March 2022

Blue Star announced that Neeraj Basur has tendered his resignation on 09 March 2022 from the position of Group Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.

Neeraj Basur will serve his notice period and will continue in his current role of Group Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel until he is relieved on or before 31 May 2022.

