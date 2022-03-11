Syngene International receives ratings action from CRISIL

-
ALSO READ
AU Small Finance Bank receives affirmation in short term credit ratings action from CRISIL
Biocon receives ratings action from CRISIL
Subex receives ratings action from India Ratings
Indian Overseas Bank receives ratings action from India Ratings
Bank of India receives ratings action from CRISIL
-
Syngene International announced that CRISIL has placed its 'CRISIL AA+' rating on the long-term bank facilities of the Company on 'Watch with Developing Implications' following the rating action on the long term debt facilities of the holding Company, Biocon. The rating on the short-term bank facilities has been reaffirmed at 'CRISIL A1+'.
Biocon's subsidiary and Syngene's fellow subsidiary, Biocon Biologics ('BBL') announced the acquisition of the biosimilar assets of US-based Viatris Inc. for a total consideration of USD 3.335 billion, including cash up to USD 2.335 billion and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) in BBL of USD 1 billion. The upfront cash payment of USD 2 billion is expected to be funded by ~USD 800 million raised through equity infusion in BBL and the remainder is to be funded by debt.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU