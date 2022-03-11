Nazara commits investment of Rs 30 cr in Griffin Gaming Partners Fund II

Nazara Technologies and its wholly owned subsidiary Nazara Technologies FZ LLC (Nazara Dubai') announced investment in Griffin Gaming Partners (Griffin) Fund II, L. P as a Limited Partner in the Fund. Nazara Dubai is a Limited partner in Griffin Gaming Partners Fund II, L. P for a capital commitment not exceeding USD 4 Million (Rs 30 crore), payable in cash, in one or more tranches.

Nazara Dubai will invest up to USD 1.34 Million (Rs 10 crore) upfront while the rest of USD 2.66 Million (Rs 20 crore) will be deployed over a period of 3 years.

Griffin Gaming Partners Fund II was founded by Peter Levin, Phil Sanderson, and Nick Tuosto, with LionTree as a strategic partner to the Fund. The firm prefers to invest in gaming platforms and infrastructure, gaming content, and game studios. Griffin Gaming Partners Fund II is a leading venture capital firm singularly focused on investing in the global gaming market. The company has decades of investment, advisory and operational experience in the space.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)