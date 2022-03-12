ICICI Bank allots NCDs aggregating Rs 8000 cr

-
On 11 March 2022ICICI Bank has allotted 80,000 senior unsecured redeemable long term bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating to Rs 8,000 crore on private placement basis, the date of allotment being 11 March 2022. The bonds are redeemable at the end of 10 years (redemption date being 11 March 2032). There are no special rights/ privileges attached to the bonds.
The bonds carry a coupon of 7.12% p.a. payable annually and were issued at par. The bonds would be listed in the relevant segment of the NSE.
The bonds are rated CARE AAA; Stable by Credit Analysis & Research Limited, CRISIL AAA/Stable by CRISIL Ratings Limited and [ICRA]AAA; Stable by ICRA.
