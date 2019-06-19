Board of Whirlpool of India approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 19 June 2019

The Board of of India at its meeting held on 19 June 2019 accepted the resignation of and as Non- Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. 19 June, 2019 due to personal reasons.

The Board has appointed (DIN: 07268064) and Pradeep (DIN: 02985965) as an Additional Director, with effect from 19 June, 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)