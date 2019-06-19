Board of Whirlpool of India approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Whirlpool of India Q3 PAT up 14 pc at Rs 61 cr
Whirlpool of India Q4 net up 14 pc at Rs 104 cr
Whirlpool of India standalone net profit rises 14.08% in the December 2018 quarter
Whirlpool of India standalone net profit rises 13.92% in the March 2019 quarter
Hubble finds dwarf galaxy in our cosmic neighbourhood
-
At meeting held on 19 June 2019The Board of Whirlpool of India at its meeting held on 19 June 2019 accepted the resignation of Anand Narain Bhatia and Sanjiv Verma as Non- Executive Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. 19 June, 2019 due to personal reasons.
The Board has appointed Rahul Bhatnagar (DIN: 07268064) and Pradeep Jyoti Banerjee (DIN: 02985965) as an Additional Director, with effect from 19 June, 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU