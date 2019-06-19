JUST IN
Board of Whirlpool of India approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 19 June 2019

The Board of Whirlpool of India at its meeting held on 19 June 2019 accepted the resignation of Anand Narain Bhatia and Sanjiv Verma as Non- Executive Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. 19 June, 2019 due to personal reasons.

The Board has appointed Rahul Bhatnagar (DIN: 07268064) and Pradeep Jyoti Banerjee (DIN: 02985965) as an Additional Director, with effect from 19 June, 2019.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 15:14 IST

