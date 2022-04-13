Blue Star launches new range of deep freezers

-
Manufactured at its new world class facility in WadaBlue Star announced the company has launched its new, indigenously designed, range of deep freezers as well as has augmented its manufacturing footprint with its new world class manufacturing facility at Wada.
The new, indigenously designed and manufactured, range of deep freezers, comes with temperature controls ranging between +2C to -24C. Available in both, hard top and glass top options, these elegant deep freezers, offer optimum storage space with storage capacities ranging from 300 liters to 650 liters.
In addition, these are embedded with superior technologies for highly efficient performance including technologies that provide even and optimum cooling from four sides; and ensure greater heat transfer for efficient cooling; amongst others.
Besides, they come with 10% higher insulation leading to a longer holding time in case of a power failure.
The Company's new manufacturing facility at Wada, purpose-built to cater to the production of the Company's Commercial Refrigeration products and solutions, in particular deep freezers and water coolers, is fully equipped with the latest advanced manufacturing systems, and imbibes global best practices in its operations. Built with a CAPEX of around Rs 130 crore, this facility is constructed on a built-up area of around 19,300 sq m, and has the capacity to produce around 2,00,000 deep freezers and 1,00,000 storage water coolers per annum.
With this new plant, Blue Star has doubled its production capacity of deep freezers.
