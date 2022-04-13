Thermax wins order worth Rs 522 cr

Thermax has concluded an order of Rs. 522 crore for utility boilers and associated systems for a grass root refinery and petrochemical complex in Rajasthan, India.

The order includes two units of 260 TPH high pressure utility boilers along with allied auxiliaries to be designed and manufactured by Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax.

The package will be a part of the customer's Captive Power Plant (CPP), and will facilitate their steam and power requirements.

The scope of supply includes project management, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of the package. The project is slated to be completed within 16 months on a lumpsum turnkey (LSTK) basis.

