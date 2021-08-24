Blue Star receives AHRI certification for its water cooled chiller test facility

Blue Star announced that the Company's new air cooled chiller test facility - the largest in India, and water cooled chiller test facility, have both been certified by AHRI (Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute) in accordance with their 550/590 and 551/591 standards.
These new state-of-the-art chiller testing facilities established at the Company's R&D centre at Wada, India, have the capability to test air cooled chillers of up to 440 TR in capacity and water cooled chillers of up to 712 TR in capacity respectively, and can simulate the widest range of operating conditions encountered in chiller applications.
Blue Star's seven existing performance laboratories for air conditioning and refrigeration products are already accredited in accordance with ISO/IEC 17025 by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).
