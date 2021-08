ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company receives reaffirmation in LT issuer rating

From ICRA

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company announced that ICRA vide its letter dated 23 August 2021 has reaffirmed the long-term Issuer Rating of [ICRA] AAA to the Company. The outlook on the long-term rating is Stable.

Further, here is no amount outstanding against Rs. 485 crore subordinated debt programme (rated instrument), the rating outstanding of [ICRA]AAA (pronounced as ICRA triple A), with stable outlook, stands reaffirmed and withdrawn as desired by the company.

