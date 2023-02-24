Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announces appointment of director

JUST IN
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announced that Dattaprasad Prabhakar Kholkar has been appointed as a Non-official Part-time Independent Directors of the Company for a period of three years w.e.f. the date of DIN allotment or until further orders, whichever is earlier, pursuant to orders conveyed by Ministry of Defence vide letter dated 13 February 2023.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 12:34 IST

