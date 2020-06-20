Board of ABB India approves change in directorate

JUST IN
With immediate effect

The Board of ABB India at its meeting held on 19 June 2020 has approved the resignation of Tarak Mehta (DIN 06995639) as Director and appointed Morten Wierod (DIN 08753868) as a non-executive non-independent Director in place of casual vacancy caused due to the resignation of Tarak Mehta with immediate effect thereof.

First Published: Sat, June 20 2020. 12:43 IST

