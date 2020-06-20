Alkem Laboratories closes manufacturing operations at Betalactum facility, Daman

The Board of Alkem Laboratories on 20 June 2020 has approved the closure of operations of its manufacturing facility i.e Betalactum Block located at Daman.

The Betalactum manufacturing facility mainly catered to International Market and was significantly underutilized.

The company has explored alternate manufacturing opportunities to cater to demand. To avoid operating expenditure and to meet warehousing requirements in Daman, it is decided to discontinue the manufacturing operations at this facility and pursuant to the date of closure this facility shall be used as a warehouse.

