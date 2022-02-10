Board of ABB India approves change in directorate

-
-
At meeting held on 10 February 2022The Board of ABB India at its meeting held on 10 February 2022 has approved the appointment of Carolina Granat (DIN: 09477744) as a non-executive & non-independent Director effective 01 April 2022 subject to approval of the Shareholders.
The Board accepted the resignation of Maria Varsellona (DIN 08892891) as Director on the Board of the Company effective closure of business hours on 31 March 2022 to pursuit opportunities outside ABB Group.
