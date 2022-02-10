Subex partners with Ethio Telecom

Subex announced a partnership with Ethio Telecom, the leading telecom operator in Ethiopia, to provide its Business Assurance solution on its Enterprise AI platform, HyperSense. Through this engagement, Ethio telecom will expand its Revenue Assurance practice into Business Assurance using the solution's easy-to-use control building framework and enhance decision making through the platform's ability to operationalize AI at scale.
Ethio Telecom is Ethiopia's leading integrated telecommunications solutions provider with more than 50 million subscribers. As the telecom operator looks to cement its leadership position in the market and enhance its competitive advantage, Ethio Telecom is undergoing network infrastructure and system enhancements to pilot 5G networks in the coming year.
Subex's 5G-ready Business Assurance offering will enable Ethio Telecom to be on the cutting edge of risk management automation.
As part of its vision to be a 5G digital services provider in Ethiopia, Ethio Telecom wanted to enhance their Revenue Assurance solution to align with their digital transformation project. The operator also wanted a solution to ensure agility scalability to meet expansion requirements as they introduce new services built on 5G. In a fast-changing environment, Ethio Telecom wanted a Technology partner who could engage with agility and scalability as a key proposition. Ethio Telecom selected Subex based on the success of its existing partnership and the future-proof capabilities of Subex's AI platform, HyperSense.
