L&T secures two offshore projects from international clients

The Hydrocarbon business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), has secured two offshore projects from a prestigious overseas client. The scope of work comprises Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning for the expansion of a marine terminal and replacement of electrical switchgear and protection equipment at existing facilities.

As per the company's project classification, the value of the orders ranges between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

L&T is currently executing several domestic and international offshore projects. The company is also committed to building its regional presence in geographies that it operates by growing local skills and talent, improving procurement from local vendors, engaging commercially with local contractors on the foundation of a sustainable workload.

The Hydrocarbon business organized under Offshore, Onshore, Construction Services, Modular Fabrication and Advanced Value Engineering ft Technology (AdVENT) verticals, offers integrated design-to-build solutions to domestic and international customers. With over three decades of rich experience, the business has been setting global benchmarks in all aspects of project management, corporate governance, quality, HSE and operational excellence.

