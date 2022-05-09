Board of Anjani Portland Cement to consider fund raising options

-
On 12 May 2022The Board of Anjani Portland Cement will meet on 12 May 2022 to consider and evaluate proposals to raise funds by way of issuance of bonds including debentures / non-convertible debt instruments I securities and/or any other instruments / securities including through private placement or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof or through issuance of equity shares on rights or preferential issue basis and other matters related/ incidental thereto, as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company and subject to such statutory / regulatory approvals as may be necessary, including the approval of the shareholders of the Company, wherever required.
