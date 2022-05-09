L&T Construction wins EPC order from Govt. of Jharkhand

For execution of Masalia Ranishwar Megalift irrigation scheme

The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured a repeat EPC order from the Department of Water Resources, Government of Jharkhand, to execute the Masalia Ranishwar Megalift irrigation scheme on a turnkey basis. As per the company's project classification, the order is value between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

The project envisages to provide water to irrigate 22,283 Ha. of Culturable Command Area (CCA) in the Dumka district of Jharkhand by way of pumping water from the Sidheshwari River. The scope includes survey, design, and constructing a 158 m long barrage across the Sidheshwari river. The scope also includes survey, design, procurement, installation, testing and commissioning intake and intermediate pump houses, delivery chambers, MS, Dl & HDPE pipeline of various diameters and pipeline distribution networks with all allied works.

The Business is already executing a similar lift irrigation project in the Garhwa distrkt of Jharkhand. With this order from the irrigation sector, the Business has reinforced its credentials of possessing the technical and executional capability to deliver the elementary requirement of water to the farmers and drive the growth of agriculture across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)