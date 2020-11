Board of Ashok Leyland approves introduction of VRS

At meeting held on 06 November 2020

The Board of Ashok Leyland at its meeting held on 06 November 2020 has approved the introduction of Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for all eligible employees of the Company. The VRS will be implemented over a period of 9 months at the Company offices/factory locations.

VRS upon implementation and execution will help optimize the capacity and resources of the Company.

